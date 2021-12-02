Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 02, 2021

| Updated on December 01, 2021

₹1505 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1510

1535

Outlook is bearish for the stock. Go short at current level and keep the stop-loss at ₹1525

₹1715 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1670

1730

1750

Stock faced sell-off at ₹1,730 yesterday. It can drop further from here. So, short with stop-loss at ₹1,730.

₹222 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

217

226

230

Sustains above the support. Go short only if ITC breaks below ₹220. Keep the stop-loss at ₹223.

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

135

143

148

Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below ₹140. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹144.

₹2467 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2400

2500

2525

Facing a strong hurdle at ₹2,500. Initiate fresh shorts at ₹2,500 and place stop-loss at Rs, 2,530.

₹475 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

460

480

490

There is a resistance at ₹480. Hence, go short if the stock reverses lower from ₹480. Stop-loss at ₹490.

₹3578 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3515

3475

3600

3680

Although stock is moving up, ₹3,600 is a strong barrier. So, go long above ₹3,600. Stop-loss at ₹3,550.

17235 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17150

17300

17350

Trading within key levels of 17,000 and 17,300. Short with stop-loss at 17,380 if it reverses down from 17,300.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 02, 2021

