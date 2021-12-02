Day Trading Guide for December 02, 2021

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
₹1505 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1510
|
1535
Outlook is bearish for the stock. Go short at current level and keep the stop-loss at ₹1525
₹1715 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1670
1730
|
1750
Stock faced sell-off at ₹1,730 yesterday. It can drop further from here. So, short with stop-loss at ₹1,730.
₹222 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
217
226
|
230
Sustains above the support. Go short only if ITC breaks below ₹220. Keep the stop-loss at ₹223.
₹142 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
135
143
|
148
Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below ₹140. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹144.
₹2467 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2400
2500
|
2525
Facing a strong hurdle at ₹2,500. Initiate fresh shorts at ₹2,500 and place stop-loss at Rs, 2,530.
₹475 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
460
480
|
490
There is a resistance at ₹480. Hence, go short if the stock reverses lower from ₹480. Stop-loss at ₹490.
₹3578 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3515
3475
3600
|
3680
Although stock is moving up, ₹3,600 is a strong barrier. So, go long above ₹3,600. Stop-loss at ₹3,550.
17235 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17150
17300
|
17350
Trading within key levels of 17,000 and 17,300. Short with stop-loss at 17,380 if it reverses down from 17,300.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
