₹1619 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1590
1640
1670
Take fresh shorts now with a tight stop-loss at 1635
₹1658 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1620
1670
1700
Go short on a break below 1650 with a stop-loss at 1665
₹340 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
337
335
342
345
Go long now and at 338. Keep the stop-loss at 336
₹140 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
136
142
144
Go short on a break below 139 with a stop-loss at 141
₹2723 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2710
2680
2745
2790
Wait for dips. Go long at 2715 with a stop-loss at 2695
₹608 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
604
598
611
620
Go long on a break above 611 with a stop-loss at 609
₹3475 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3460
3425
3500
3550
Take fresh longs now and at 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3445
18945 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18870
18780
19000
19120
Go long only on a break above 19000 with a stop-loss at 18970
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.