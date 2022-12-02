₹1619 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1590

1640

1670

Take fresh shorts now with a tight stop-loss at 1635

₹1658 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1620

1670

1700

Go short on a break below 1650 with a stop-loss at 1665

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

337

335

342

345

Go long now and at 338. Keep the stop-loss at 336

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

136

142

144

Go short on a break below 139 with a stop-loss at 141

₹2723 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2710

2680

2745

2790

Wait for dips. Go long at 2715 with a stop-loss at 2695

₹608 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

604

598

611

620

Go long on a break above 611 with a stop-loss at 609

₹3475 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3460

3425

3500

3550

Take fresh longs now and at 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3445

18945 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18870

18780

19000

19120

Go long only on a break above 19000 with a stop-loss at 18970

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

