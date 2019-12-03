Day Trading Guide for December 03, 2019

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
₹1265 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1277
|
1290
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,250 levels
₹692 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
680
670
702
|
710
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹680 levels
₹244 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
241
238
247
|
250
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell in rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹247 levels
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
131
|
134
As long as the stock of ONGC trades below ₹131, the near-term view remains bearish. Sell in rallies
₹1586 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1555
1600
|
1615
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,570 levels
₹338 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
324
344
|
351
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹344 levels
₹2020 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1980
2040
|
2060
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels
12091 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12050
12000
12140
|
12190
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
