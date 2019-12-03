Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 03, 2019

Yoganand D, BL Research Bureau | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

₹1265 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1277

1290

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,250 levels

₹692 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

680

670

702

710

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹680 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

238

247

250

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell in rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

131

134

As long as the stock of ONGC trades below ₹131, the near-term view remains bearish. Sell in rallies

₹1586 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1615

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,570 levels

₹338 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

324

344

351

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹344 levels

₹2020 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

1980

2040

2060

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels

12091 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12050

12000

12140

12190

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

