Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 03, 2021

| Updated on December 02, 2021

₹1526 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1480

1535

1555

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1510 only if the stock breaks above 1535

₹1748 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1730

1710

1755

1770

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh longs on a break above 1755. Keep the stop-loss at 1715

₹225 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

222

220

230

233

Outlook is turning bullish. Go long now and on dips at 223. Stop-loss can be placed at 219

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

135

145

148

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 148. Keep the stop-loss at 152

₹2482 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2400

2500

2560

Hovers below a resistance. Go long only if RIL breaks above 2500. Stop-loss can be kept at 2475

₹478 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

463

481

485

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 474 with a stop-loss at 468

₹3637 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3620

3580

3675

3700

Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and accumulate at 3615 with a stop-loss at 3605

17440 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17000

17520

17600

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17640 if the contract reverses lower from 17520

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 03, 2021

