Day Trading Guide for December 03, 2021

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
₹1526 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1480
1535
|
1555
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1510 only if the stock breaks above 1535
₹1748 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1730
1710
1755
|
1770
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh longs on a break above 1755. Keep the stop-loss at 1715
₹225 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
222
220
230
|
233
Outlook is turning bullish. Go long now and on dips at 223. Stop-loss can be placed at 219
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
135
145
|
148
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 148. Keep the stop-loss at 152
₹2482 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2400
2500
|
2560
Hovers below a resistance. Go long only if RIL breaks above 2500. Stop-loss can be kept at 2475
₹478 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
463
481
|
485
Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 474 with a stop-loss at 468
₹3637 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3620
3580
3675
|
3700
Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and accumulate at 3615 with a stop-loss at 3605
17440 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17000
17520
|
17600
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17640 if the contract reverses lower from 17520
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
