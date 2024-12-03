₹1804 • HDFC Bank
1800
1782
1805
1835
Buy the stock if it surpasses the hurdle at 1805; stop-loss at 1790.
₹1879 • Infosys
1870
1850
1900
1920
Go long now and on a decline to 1860; place a stop-loss at 1845.
₹477 • ITC
472
460
480
490
The stock is stuck in a sideways trend; refrain from trading.
₹257 • ONGC
254
250
260
268
Buy the scrip if it breaks out of 260; keep a stop-loss at 250.
₹1309 • Reliance Ind.
1300
1280
1325
1350
Go long on the stock at current market price with stop-loss at 1290.
₹836 • SBI
832
800
850
860
Avoid taking fresh trades as there is no clarity about next move.
₹4272 • TCS
4240
4200
4280
4375
Buy the scrip if it rallies past 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4250.
24429 • Nifty 50 Futures
24260
24080
24500
24750
Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24500; keep stop-loss at 24380.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
