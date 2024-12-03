₹1804 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1782

1805

1835

Buy the stock if it surpasses the hurdle at 1805; stop-loss at 1790.

₹1879 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1850

1900

1920

Go long now and on a decline to 1860; place a stop-loss at 1845.

₹477 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

460

480

490

The stock is stuck in a sideways trend; refrain from trading.

₹257 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

254

250

260

268

Buy the scrip if it breaks out of 260; keep a stop-loss at 250.

₹1309 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1280

1325

1350

Go long on the stock at current market price with stop-loss at 1290.

₹836 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

832

800

850

860

Avoid taking fresh trades as there is no clarity about next move.

₹4272 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4240

4200

4280

4375

Buy the scrip if it rallies past 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4250.

24429 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24260

24080

24500

24750

Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24500; keep stop-loss at 24380.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

