Day Trading Guide for December 1, 2020

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
₹1440 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1427
1410
1450
|
1465
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,450 levels
₹1100 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1088
1075
1113
|
1125
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,088
₹193 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
188
197
|
200
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹191 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
76
74
80
|
82
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹80 levels
₹1929 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1894
1950
|
1975
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock RIL fails to rally above ₹1,950 levels
₹244 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
234
250
|
256
The stock of SBI is trading in a narrow band. Hence, desist trading in the stock for the session
₹2679 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2660
2640
2700
|
2725
Make use of intraday rallies to go short while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,700 levels
13017 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12966
12900
13070
|
13125
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 13,070 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
