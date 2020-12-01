Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 1, 2020

| Updated on November 30, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

₹1440 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1427

1410

1450

1465

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,450 levels

₹1100 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1088

1075

1113

1125

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,088

₹193 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

188

197

200

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹191 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

76

74

80

82

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹80 levels

₹1929 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1894

1950

1975

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock RIL fails to rally above ₹1,950 levels

₹244 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

234

250

256

The stock of SBI is trading in a narrow band. Hence, desist trading in the stock for the session

₹2679 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2660

2640

2700

2725

Make use of intraday rallies to go short while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,700 levels

13017 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12966

12900

13070

13125

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 13,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
