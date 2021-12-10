Day Trading Guide for December 10, 2021

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
₹1526 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1485
1435
|
1455
Hovers above a support. Go long with a tight stop-loss at 1510 if the stock bounces from 1520
₹1758 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1690
1790
|
1810
Rising within the sideways range. Go long now and accumulate at 1745 with a stop-loss at 1720
₹236 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
226
241
|
246
Has begun a fresh leg of rise. Go long now and on dips at 232. Stop-loss can be placed at 228
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
143
150
|
153
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only if the stock breaks above 150. Keep the stop-loss at 147
₹2453 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2410
2360
2500
|
2560
Has room to move up within the range. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2405
₹488 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
482
493
|
500
Initiate fresh short position only if the stock breaks below 485. Stop-loss can be kept at 487
₹3600 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3570
3520
3640
|
3700
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 3640. Keep the stop-loss at 3655
17557 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17440
17300
17650
|
17800
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17520 only if the stock breaks above 17650.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
