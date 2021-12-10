Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 10, 2021

| Updated on December 09, 2021

₹1526 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1485

1435

1455

Hovers above a support. Go long with a tight stop-loss at 1510 if the stock bounces from 1520

₹1758 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1690

1790

1810

Rising within the sideways range. Go long now and accumulate at 1745 with a stop-loss at 1720

₹236 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

226

241

246

Has begun a fresh leg of rise. Go long now and on dips at 232. Stop-loss can be placed at 228

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

143

150

153

Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only if the stock breaks above 150. Keep the stop-loss at 147

₹2453 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2360

2500

2560

Has room to move up within the range. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2405

₹488 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

482

493

500

Initiate fresh short position only if the stock breaks below 485. Stop-loss can be kept at 487

₹3600 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3570

3520

3640

3700

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 3640. Keep the stop-loss at 3655

17557 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17440

17300

17650

17800

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17520 only if the stock breaks above 17650.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.