Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 13, 2019

| Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1263 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1275

1290

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,250 levels

 

₹701 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

710

720

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹690 levels

 

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

232

240

243

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹240 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹128 levels

 

₹1567 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1580

1595

The stock continues to consolidate sideways in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session

 

₹321 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

314

308

328

335

Only a strong rally above ₹328 will be a positive cue for initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss

 

₹2016 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1970

2040

2060

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2040 levels

 

12028 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11980

11930

12080

12130

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,980 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 13, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7