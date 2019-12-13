Day Trading Guide for December 13, 2019

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1263 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1275
1290
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,250 levels
₹701 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
710
720
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹690 levels
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
232
240
243
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹240 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
131
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹128 levels
₹1567 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1580
1595
The stock continues to consolidate sideways in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session
₹321 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
314
308
328
335
Only a strong rally above ₹328 will be a positive cue for initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss
₹2016 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1990
1970
2040
2060
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2040 levels
12028 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11980
11930
12080
12130
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,980 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
