₹1643 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1660
1680
Go long on dips at 1638 with a stop-loss at 1630
₹1547 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1500
1560
1580
Go short at 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1570
₹343 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
341
337
345
348
Go long on a break above 345 with a stop-loss at 343
₹142 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
138
143
144
Outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹2612 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2585
2560
2625
2640
Take fresh shorts. Keep the stop-loss at 2635
₹613 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
610
607
616
620
Go short on a fall below 610. Keep stop-loss at 612
₹3285 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3255
3240
3300
3320
Go long on a break above 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3285
18605 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18550
18490
18630
18670
Go long on a break above 18630 with a stop-loss at 18590
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
