₹1643 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1660

1680

Go long on dips at 1638 with a stop-loss at 1630

₹1547 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1560

1580

Go short at 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1570

₹343 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

341

337

345

348

Go long on a break above 345 with a stop-loss at 343

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

138

143

144

Outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹2612 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2585

2560

2625

2640

Take fresh shorts. Keep the stop-loss at 2635

₹613 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

610

607

616

620

Go short on a fall below 610. Keep stop-loss at 612

₹3285 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3255

3240

3300

3320

Go long on a break above 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3285

18605 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18550

18490

18630

18670

Go long on a break above 18630 with a stop-loss at 18590

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

