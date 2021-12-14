Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 14, 2021

| Updated on December 13, 2021

₹1513 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1520

1540

Near-term bias is turning bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1530

₹1747 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1690

1750

1770

Can see a fresh fall with immediate resistance ahead. Go short with a tight stop-loss at 1760

₹235 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

239

243

Near-term outlook is mixed. Go short with a stop-loss at 236 only if the stock breaks below 233

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

150

Immediate outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 149

₹2411 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2350

2430

2475

Coming near a support. Go long if the stock bounces from 2380. Stop-loss can be placed at 2365

₹489 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

482

493

500

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 483 only if the stock bounces back from 485

₹3615 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3575

3625

3650

Hovers above a key support. Go short if the stock breaks below 3600. Keep the stop-loss at 3625

17462 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17350

17000

17600

17720

Range bound. Go long with a tight stop-loss at 17290 if the contract bounces from 17350

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 14, 2021

technical analysis
