Day Trading Guide for December 14, 2021

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
₹1513 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1520
|
1540
Near-term bias is turning bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1530
₹1747 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1690
1750
|
1770
Can see a fresh fall with immediate resistance ahead. Go short with a tight stop-loss at 1760
₹235 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
239
|
243
Near-term outlook is mixed. Go short with a stop-loss at 236 only if the stock breaks below 233
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
|
150
Immediate outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 149
₹2411 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2380
2350
2430
|
2475
Coming near a support. Go long if the stock bounces from 2380. Stop-loss can be placed at 2365
₹489 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
482
493
|
500
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 483 only if the stock bounces back from 485
₹3615 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3575
3625
|
3650
Hovers above a key support. Go short if the stock breaks below 3600. Keep the stop-loss at 3625
17462 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17350
17000
17600
|
17720
Range bound. Go long with a tight stop-loss at 17290 if the contract bounces from 17350
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
