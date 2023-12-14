₹1632 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1595
1640
1670
Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1449 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1425
1455
1475
Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹456 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
454
452
457
460
Go long only above 457. Stop-loss can be kept at 456
₹193 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
190
195
197
Go short now and at 105. Stop-loss can be placed at 196
₹2433 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2420
2400
2450
2470
Wait for dips. Go long at 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2410
₹620 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
617
613
622
625
Go long now and at 618. Stop-loss can be kept at 616
₹3594 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3560
3520
3635
3670
Wait for dips. Go long at 3570. Keep the stop-loss at 3540
21035 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20950
20900
21080
21160
Go long only above 21080. Stop-loss can be kept at 21040
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
