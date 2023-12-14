₹1632 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1595

1640

1670

Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1449 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1425

1455

1475

Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹456 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

454

452

457

460

Go long only above 457. Stop-loss can be kept at 456

₹193 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

190

195

197

Go short now and at 105. Stop-loss can be placed at 196

₹2433 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2420

2400

2450

2470

Wait for dips. Go long at 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2410

₹620 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

617

613

622

625

Go long now and at 618. Stop-loss can be kept at 616

₹3594 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3560

3520

3635

3670

Wait for dips. Go long at 3570. Keep the stop-loss at 3540

21035 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20950

20900

21080

21160

Go long only above 21080. Stop-loss can be kept at 21040

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

