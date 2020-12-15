Day Trading Guide for December 15, 2020

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
₹1369 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1358
1345
1385
|
1400
Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,385 levels
₹1164 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1153
1140
1175
|
1185
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,175 levels
₹215 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
210
218
|
221
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹218 levels
₹101 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
98
95
104
|
107
The stock is hovering in the overbought territory. Go short with a fixed stop-loss if it fails to rally above ₹104
₹1991 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2013
|
2033
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,970 levels
₹274 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
269
264
280
|
285
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹280 levels
₹2796 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2775
2750
2820
|
2840
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,820 levels
13571 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13500
13440
13625
|
13675
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 13,625 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
