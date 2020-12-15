Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 15, 2020

| Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 15, 2020

₹1369 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1358

1345

1385

1400

Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,385 levels

₹1164 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1153

1140

1175

1185

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,175 levels

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

210

218

221

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹218 levels

₹101 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

98

95

104

107

The stock is hovering in the overbought territory. Go short with a fixed stop-loss if it fails to rally above ₹104

₹1991 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2013

2033

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,970 levels

₹274 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

269

264

280

285

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹280 levels

₹2796 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2775

2750

2820

2840

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,820 levels

13571 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13500

13440

13625

13675

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 13,625 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 15, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.