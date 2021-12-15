Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 15, 2021

₹1504 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1520

1540

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1510

₹1744 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1730

1690

1770

1790

Bias is bearish to see a fresh fall. Go short now and on a rise at 1765 with a stop-loss at 1780

₹228 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

226

220

230

234

Short-term outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now. Stop-loss can be placed at 232

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

142

148

150

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2383 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2410

2430

Wait for a bounce. Go short with a stop-loss at 2435 only if the stock reverses lower from 2410

₹488 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

482

477

490

495

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 490. Stop-loss can be kept at 487

₹3620 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3570

3640

3670

Sustains above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 3600. Keep the stop-loss at 3615

17353 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17000

17450

17550

Near-term view is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 17420. Stop-loss can be placed at 17520

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
