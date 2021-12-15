Day Trading Guide for December 15, 2021

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
₹1504 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1520
|
1540
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1510
₹1744 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1730
1690
1770
|
1790
Bias is bearish to see a fresh fall. Go short now and on a rise at 1765 with a stop-loss at 1780
₹228 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
226
220
230
|
234
Short-term outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now. Stop-loss can be placed at 232
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
142
148
|
150
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2383 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2410
|
2430
Wait for a bounce. Go short with a stop-loss at 2435 only if the stock reverses lower from 2410
₹488 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
482
477
490
|
495
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 490. Stop-loss can be kept at 487
₹3620 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3570
3640
|
3670
Sustains above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 3600. Keep the stop-loss at 3615
17353 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17000
17450
|
17550
Near-term view is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 17420. Stop-loss can be placed at 17520
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
