Day Trading Guide for December 16, 2021

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
₹1500 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1515
|
1540
Stuck in a narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1510 only if the stock breaks below 1490
₹1735 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1690
1740
|
1770
Resistance ahead that cap the upside. View is negative. Go short now with a stop-loss at 1755
₹224 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
218
226
|
230
Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at 228
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
146
|
148
Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces back from 140. Stop-loss can be placed at 138.
₹2370 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2410
|
2440
Initiate fresh short positions now and accumulate on rallies at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2415
₹484 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
482
477
490
|
495
Likely to break below 482. Go short now and on a rise at 488. Stop-loss can be placed at 492
₹3571 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3550
3520
3590
|
3410
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3575 only if the stock breaks below 3550.
17247 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17220
17000
17350
|
17500
Can see a fresh fall. Go short now and on rallies at 17320. Keep the stop-loss at 17410
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
