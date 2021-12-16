Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 16, 2021

| Updated on December 15, 2021

₹1500 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1515

1540

Stuck in a narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1510 only if the stock breaks below 1490

₹1735 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1690

1740

1770

Resistance ahead that cap the upside. View is negative. Go short now with a stop-loss at 1755

₹224 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

218

226

230

Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at 228

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

146

148

Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces back from 140. Stop-loss can be placed at 138.

₹2370 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2410

2440

Initiate fresh short positions now and accumulate on rallies at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2415

₹484 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

482

477

490

495

Likely to break below 482. Go short now and on a rise at 488. Stop-loss can be placed at 492

₹3571 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3550

3520

3590

3410

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3575 only if the stock breaks below 3550.

17247 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17220

17000

17350

17500

Can see a fresh fall. Go short now and on rallies at 17320. Keep the stop-loss at 17410

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.