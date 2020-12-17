Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2020

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
₹1410 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1425
|
1438
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,395 levels
₹1165 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1154
1140
1175
|
1185
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,175 levels
₹214 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
211
208
216
|
219
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹216 levels
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97
106
|
109
As long as the stock of ONGC trades above ₹100 the near term stance remains positive. Buy on dips
₹1976 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1930
1995
|
2013
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,995 levels
₹269 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
264
260
275
|
280
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹275 levels
₹2813 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2780
2760
2830
|
2850
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2,830 levels
13696 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13620
13550
13750
|
13800
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,620 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
