Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2020

| Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 17, 2020

₹1410 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1425

1438

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,395 levels

₹1165 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1154

1140

1175

1185

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,175 levels

₹214 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

216

219

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹216 levels

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97

106

109

As long as the stock of ONGC trades above ₹100 the near term stance remains positive. Buy on dips

₹1976 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1930

1995

2013

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,995 levels

₹269 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

260

275

280

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹275 levels

₹2813 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2780

2760

2830

2850

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2,830 levels

13696 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13620

13550

13750

13800

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,620 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
