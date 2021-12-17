Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2021

| Updated on December 16, 2021

₹1503 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1515

1540

Still in a narrow range. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1510

₹1777 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1760

1740

1790

1810

Near-term outlook has turned bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1755

₹223 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

218

226

230

Hovers above a key support. Go short only if ITC breaks below 220. Stop-loss can be placed at 224

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

150

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2414 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2360

2320

2430

2470

Can rise within the sideways range. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2375

₹482 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

478

470

483

486

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock fails to break above 483. Keep the stop-loss at 486

₹3585 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3560

3530

3610

3650

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 3610. Stop-loss can be placed at 3635

17340 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17000

17430

17500

Stuck in a range. Go short with a stop-loss at 17520 if the contract reverses lower from 17430

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 17, 2021

