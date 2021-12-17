Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
₹1503 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1515
|
1540
Still in a narrow range. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1510
₹1777 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1760
1740
1790
|
1810
Near-term outlook has turned bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1755
₹223 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
218
226
|
230
Hovers above a key support. Go short only if ITC breaks below 220. Stop-loss can be placed at 224
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
|
150
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2414 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2360
2320
2430
|
2470
Can rise within the sideways range. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2375
₹482 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
478
470
483
|
486
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock fails to break above 483. Keep the stop-loss at 486
₹3585 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3560
3530
3610
|
3650
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 3610. Stop-loss can be placed at 3635
17340 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17000
17430
|
17500
Stuck in a range. Go short with a stop-loss at 17520 if the contract reverses lower from 17430
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...