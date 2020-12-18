Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 18, 2020

| Updated on December 17, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

₹1441 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1410

1455

1470

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of intraday dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,425

₹1159 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1150

1138

1170

1180

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys declines below ₹1,150 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

215

218

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹211

₹101 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

98

95

104

107

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹98 levels

₹1985 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1965

1945

2005

2025

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL jumps above ₹2,005 levels

₹267 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

256

272

277

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹272 levels

₹2837 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2820

2800

2860

2880

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,820 levels

13754 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13700

13620

13800

13850

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up 13,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

