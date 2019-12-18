Day Trading Guide for December 18, 2019

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
₹1272 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1245
1285
|
1300
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,260 levels
₹729 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
722
714
736
|
743
Near-term outlook is positive for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹722 levels
₹241 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
243
|
246
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹243 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
|
131
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹128 levels
₹1562 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1575
|
1590
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,575 levels
₹332 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
315
337
|
345
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹325 levels
₹2165 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2185
|
2210
Make use of intra-day dip to go long on the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,140 levels
12187 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12140
12085
12240
|
12290
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,140 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
