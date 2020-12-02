Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 2, 2020

| Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

₹1433 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1446

1460

Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,420 levels

₹1137 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1125

1113

1150

1160

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,150 levels

₹194 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

188

197

200

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC jumps above ₹197 levels

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

77

83

85

Make use of intraday dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹79 levels

₹1954 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1935

1910

1975

2000

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,975

₹248 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

244

240

253

258

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹253 levels

₹2726 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2675

2750

2775

Traders can go long with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,750 levels

13143 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13080

13020

13200

13250

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,080 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

