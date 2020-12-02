Day Trading Guide for December 2, 2020

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
₹1433 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1446
|
1460
Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,420 levels
₹1137 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1125
1113
1150
|
1160
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹1,150 levels
₹194 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
188
197
|
200
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC jumps above ₹197 levels
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
79
77
83
|
85
Make use of intraday dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹79 levels
₹1954 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1935
1910
1975
|
2000
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,975
₹248 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
244
240
253
|
258
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹253 levels
₹2726 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2675
2750
|
2775
Traders can go long with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,750 levels
13143 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13080
13020
13200
|
13250
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,080 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
