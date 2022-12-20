₹1644 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1638

1620

1655

1670

Take fresh long now. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1508 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1465

1520

1535

Go short now and at 1515 with a stop-loss at 1525

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

337

334

342

346

Initiate fresh long with a tight stop-loss at 338

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

145

143

147

149

Go short below 145. Keep the stop-loss at 147

₹2600 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2590

2560

2620

2640

Go long now and at 2595 with a stop-loss at 2580

₹605 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

602

598

610

614

Go short on a rise at 608. Keep the stop-loss at 612

₹3202 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3160

3230

3260

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3225 with a stop-loss at 3240

18499 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18465

18400

18580

18680

Go long now and at 18470. Keep the stop-loss at 18440

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   