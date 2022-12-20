₹1644 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1638
1620
1655
1670
Take fresh long now. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1508 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1465
1520
1535
Go short now and at 1515 with a stop-loss at 1525
₹340 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
337
334
342
346
Initiate fresh long with a tight stop-loss at 338
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
145
143
147
149
Go short below 145. Keep the stop-loss at 147
₹2600 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2590
2560
2620
2640
Go long now and at 2595 with a stop-loss at 2580
₹605 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
602
598
610
614
Go short on a rise at 608. Keep the stop-loss at 612
₹3202 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3160
3230
3260
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3225 with a stop-loss at 3240
18499 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18465
18400
18580
18680
Go long now and at 18470. Keep the stop-loss at 18440
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.