Day Trading Guide for December 21, 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
₹1425 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1370
1455
|
1475
Outlook is negative. Make use of rallies to go short at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹1801 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1785
1760
1820
|
1850
Key support ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1780 only if the stock breaks below 1785.
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
205
216
|
220
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 216. Keep the stop-loss at 219
₹134 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
132
128
136
|
140
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 135 only if the stock breaks below 132
₹2277 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2180
2310
|
2370
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 2305. Stop-loss can be placed at 2330
₹451 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
420
460
|
475
Intermediate bounce possible. So wait for a rise and go short at 457. Keep the stop-loss at 468
₹3559 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3510
3450
3575
|
3665
Can move eitherways. Stay out from trading this stock unless a clear trend emerges
16628 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16400
16100
16900
|
17100
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16550 only if the contract breaks below 16400
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...