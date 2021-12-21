Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 21, 2021

| Updated on December 20, 2021

₹1425 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1370

1455

1475

Outlook is negative. Make use of rallies to go short at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹1801 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1785

1760

1820

1850

Key support ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1780 only if the stock breaks below 1785.

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

205

216

220

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 216. Keep the stop-loss at 219

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

128

136

140

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 135 only if the stock breaks below 132

₹2277 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2180

2310

2370

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 2305. Stop-loss can be placed at 2330

₹451 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

420

460

475

Intermediate bounce possible. So wait for a rise and go short at 457. Keep the stop-loss at 468

₹3559 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3510

3450

3575

3665

Can move eitherways. Stay out from trading this stock unless a clear trend emerges

16628 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16400

16100

16900

17100

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16550 only if the contract breaks below 16400

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.