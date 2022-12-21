₹1632 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1620
1650
1670
Initiate fresh longs with a tight stop-loss at 1625
₹1507 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1545
Go short below 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1510
₹340 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
339
337
341
343
Go long above 341. Stop-loss can be kept at 339
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
142
147
149
Go long on a bounce from 144 with a stop-loss at 143
₹2621 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2560
2640
2660
Go long now and at 2610. Keep the stop-loss at 2590
₹605 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
603
600
610
613
Go long now and at 604 with a stop-loss at 601
₹3243 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3200
3260
3285
Go long on dips at 3235. Stop-loss can be kept at 3220
18425 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18330
18270
18500
18600
Wait for dips to go long at 18360 with a stop-loss at 18290
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.