₹1632 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1620

1650

1670

Initiate fresh longs with a tight stop-loss at 1625

₹1507 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1545

Go short below 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1510

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

339

337

341

343

Go long above 341. Stop-loss can be kept at 339

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

142

147

149

Go long on a bounce from 144 with a stop-loss at 143

₹2621 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2560

2640

2660

Go long now and at 2610. Keep the stop-loss at 2590

₹605 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

603

600

610

613

Go long now and at 604 with a stop-loss at 601

₹3243 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3200

3260

3285

Go long on dips at 3235. Stop-loss can be kept at 3220

18425 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18330

18270

18500

18600

Wait for dips to go long at 18360 with a stop-loss at 18290

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

