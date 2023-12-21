₹1656 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1615

1665

1680

Go short only below 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1650

₹1535 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1540

1550

Take fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 1545

₹450 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

446

453

456

Wait for a rise. Go short at 452. Keep the stop-loss at 454

₹204 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

199

206

209

Wait for dips. Go long at 203. Keep the stop-loss at 201

₹2527 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2485

2550

2575

Go short only below 2510. Stop-loss can be kept at 2520

₹636 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

631

628

638

640

Wait for dips. Go long at 632. Keep the stop-loss at 630

₹3780 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3730

3700

3790

3835

Go short now and at 3785. Stop-loss can be kept at 3805

21169 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21100

20985

21220

21280

Go short now and also at 21195 with a stop-loss at 21240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

