₹1656 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1615
1665
1680
Go short only below 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1650
₹1535 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1540
1550
Take fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 1545
₹450 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
446
453
456
Wait for a rise. Go short at 452. Keep the stop-loss at 454
₹204 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
199
206
209
Wait for dips. Go long at 203. Keep the stop-loss at 201
₹2527 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2485
2550
2575
Go short only below 2510. Stop-loss can be kept at 2520
₹636 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
631
628
638
640
Wait for dips. Go long at 632. Keep the stop-loss at 630
₹3780 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3730
3700
3790
3835
Go short now and at 3785. Stop-loss can be kept at 3805
21169 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21100
20985
21220
21280
Go short now and also at 21195 with a stop-loss at 21240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.