Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 22, 2021

| Updated on December 21, 2021

₹1445 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1360

1470

1485

Wait for rallies and go short if the stock reverses lower from 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹1815 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1790

1760

1840

1865

Double top visible on intraday charts. Go short at current levels. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

205

216

220

Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 213 only if the stock breaks below 210.

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

130

137

139

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.

₹2313 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2245

2350

2370

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2320 only if RIL breaks below 2290

₹447 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

443

436

460

467

Support ahead. Go long if the stock reverses higher from 443. Stop-loss can be placed at 439

₹3611 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3585

3550

3670

3700

Initiate fresh short positions if TCS breaks below 3585. Keep the stop-loss at 3615

16814 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16500

16000

17120

17500

Wait for rallies and go short at 16950 and 17050. Stop-loss can be placed at 17220

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 22, 2021

technical analysis
