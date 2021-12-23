Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 23, 2021

| Updated on December 22, 2021

₹1445 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1360

1470

1485

Wait for rallies and go short if the stock reverses lower from ₹1,470. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,480.

₹1825 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1790

1760

1840

1865

Stock moving in a range. Initiate trade along the direction of the break of range ₹1,790 - ₹1,840.

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

205

216

220

Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹213 only if the stock breaks below ₹210.

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

130

137

140

Short the stock if it reverses lower from the resistance at ₹140. Place stop-loss at ₹143.

₹2366 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2245

2370

2400

Initiate short positions with stop-loss at ₹2,450 if the stock reverses down from ₹2,400.

₹456 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

440

460

467

Open fresh short positions in SBI with stop-loss at ₹470 as it is near the resistance level of ₹460.

₹3631 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3585

3550

3670

3700

Go short in the stock of TCS if it breaks below the support ₹3,585. Place the stop-loss at ₹3,615

16976 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16940

16850

17000

17100

Sell the contract at current levels and at 17,025 as it is a strong resistance area. Place stop-loss at 17,100.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.