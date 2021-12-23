Day Trading Guide for December 23, 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
₹1445 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1360
1470
|
1485
Wait for rallies and go short if the stock reverses lower from ₹1,470. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,480.
₹1825 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1790
1760
1840
|
1865
Stock moving in a range. Initiate trade along the direction of the break of range ₹1,790 - ₹1,840.
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
205
216
|
220
Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹213 only if the stock breaks below ₹210.
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
132
130
137
|
140
Short the stock if it reverses lower from the resistance at ₹140. Place stop-loss at ₹143.
₹2366 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2245
2370
|
2400
Initiate short positions with stop-loss at ₹2,450 if the stock reverses down from ₹2,400.
₹456 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
440
460
|
467
Open fresh short positions in SBI with stop-loss at ₹470 as it is near the resistance level of ₹460.
₹3631 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3585
3550
3670
|
3700
Go short in the stock of TCS if it breaks below the support ₹3,585. Place the stop-loss at ₹3,615
16976 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16940
16850
17000
|
17100
Sell the contract at current levels and at 17,025 as it is a strong resistance area. Place stop-loss at 17,100.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
