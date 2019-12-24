Day Trading Guide for December 24, 2019

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1302 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1288
1275
1315
1325
Make use of intra-day dips to go long on the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,288 levels
₹735 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
728
722
743
750
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
233
242
245
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on intra-day rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹242 levels
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
122
120
127
130
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹127 levels
₹1571 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1585
1600
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only it stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,585 levels
₹332 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
327
320
338
345
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹327 levels
₹2232 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2190
2250
2270
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels
12276 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12220
12170
12320
12367
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,320 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
