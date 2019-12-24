Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 24, 2019

| Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1302 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1288

1275

1315

1325

Make use of intra-day dips to go long on the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,288 levels

 

₹735 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

728

722

743

750

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels

 

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

242

245

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on intra-day rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹242 levels

 

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

120

127

130

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹127 levels

 

₹1571 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1585

1600

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only it stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,585 levels

 

₹332 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

327

320

338

345

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹327 levels

 

₹2232 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2190

2250

2270

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels

 

12276 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12220

12170

12320

12367

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,320 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

