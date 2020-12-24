Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For December 24, 2020

| Updated on December 23, 2020 Published on December 24, 2020

₹1375 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1345

1390

1405

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,390 levels

₹1252 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1224

1262

1275

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,240 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

210

213

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹210 levels

₹90 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

88

86

93

96

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹88 levels

₹1943 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1900

1960

1980

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,960

₹263 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

250

268

274

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹257 levels

₹2907 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2880

2860

2930

2950

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,880 levels

13612 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13550

13490

13660

13710

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 13,550 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

