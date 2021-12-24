Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 24, 2021

₹1439 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1400

1460

1500

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1430. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹1856 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1790

1870

1900

Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1855 only if the stock breaks above 1870.

₹217 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

220

226

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 215. Stop-loss can be placed at 211.

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

135

144

146

Can rise before reversing lower again. Go long now and at 140 with a tight stop-loss at 138

₹2365 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2405

2430

Initiate fresh long positions if RIL bounces from2350. Stop-loss can be placed at 2335

₹461 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

458

450

465

472

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 458. Keep the stop-loss at 456

₹3661 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3570

3675

3710

Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 3625 only if the stock breaks above 3675.

17059 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16950

16700

17150

17350

Initiate fresh short positions on a break below 16950. Stop-loss can be placed at 17120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

