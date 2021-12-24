Day Trading Guide for December 24, 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
₹1439 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1400
1460
|
1500
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1430. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹1856 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1840
1790
1870
|
1900
Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1855 only if the stock breaks above 1870.
₹217 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
220
|
226
Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 215. Stop-loss can be placed at 211.
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
135
144
|
146
Can rise before reversing lower again. Go long now and at 140 with a tight stop-loss at 138
₹2365 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2405
|
2430
Initiate fresh long positions if RIL bounces from2350. Stop-loss can be placed at 2335
₹461 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
458
450
465
|
472
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 458. Keep the stop-loss at 456
₹3661 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3570
3675
|
3710
Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 3625 only if the stock breaks above 3675.
17059 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16950
16700
17150
|
17350
Initiate fresh short positions on a break below 16950. Stop-loss can be placed at 17120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
