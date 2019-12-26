Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 26, 2019

| Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

₹1289 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1260

1300

1315

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,275 levels

₹733 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

728

722

740

746

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

242

245

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹236 levels

₹126 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

122

129

132

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹124 levels

₹1545 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1515

1560

1575

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹1,560 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

318

338

345

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹338 levels

₹2215 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2170

2235

2255

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,235 levels

12238 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12200

12150

12285

12330

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 26, 2019
