Day Trading Guide for December 26, 2019

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
₹1289 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1260
1300
|
1315
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,275 levels
₹733 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
728
722
740
|
746
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
233
242
|
245
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹236 levels
₹126 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
124
122
129
|
132
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹124 levels
₹1545 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1515
1560
|
1575
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹1,560 levels
₹331 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
318
338
|
345
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹338 levels
₹2215 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2170
2235
|
2255
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,235 levels
12238 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12200
12150
12285
|
12330
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...