Day Trading Guide for December 28, 2021

| Updated on December 28, 2021

₹1453 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1410

1460

1495

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹1869 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1800

1875

1900

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1845 only if the stock breaks above 1875.

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

220

226

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 216. Keep the stop-loss at 213

₹137 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

135

132

140

143

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹2375 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2340

2300

2380

2435

Has room to move up. Go long now and on dips at 2345. Stop-loss can be placed at 2310

₹459 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

451

445

461

465

Wait for rallies and initiate fresh short positions at 463. Keep the stop-loss at 468

₹3697 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3600

3740

3810

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3660 with a stop-loss at 3635

17118 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16950

17180

17300

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the contract breaks above 17180 with a stop-loss at 17120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 28, 2021

