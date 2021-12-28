Day Trading Guide for December 28, 2021

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
₹1453 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1410
1460
|
1495
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹1869 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1840
1800
1875
|
1900
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1845 only if the stock breaks above 1875.
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
220
|
226
Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 216. Keep the stop-loss at 213
₹137 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
135
132
140
|
143
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹2375 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2340
2300
2380
|
2435
Has room to move up. Go long now and on dips at 2345. Stop-loss can be placed at 2310
₹459 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
451
445
461
|
465
Wait for rallies and initiate fresh short positions at 463. Keep the stop-loss at 468
₹3697 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3600
3740
|
3810
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3660 with a stop-loss at 3635
17118 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16950
17180
|
17300
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the contract breaks above 17180 with a stop-loss at 17120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
