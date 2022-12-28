₹1631 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1590
1640
1670
Go long above 1640. Stop-loss can be kept at 1630
₹1515 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1490
1530
1560
Go short below 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1520
₹333 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
330
335
337
Go short below 332. Stop-loss can be kept at 334
₹145 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
141
147
149
Go long now and at 144 with a stop-loss at 142
₹2545 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2530
2510
2560
2580
Go long on dips at 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2520
₹602 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
598
594
605
611
Go long now and at 600 with a stop-loss at 597
₹3259 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3235
3220
3275
3290
Near-term outlook mixed. Avoid trading the stock for now
18144 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18000
18230
18340
Bullish. Go long now and at 18115 with a stop-loss at 18070
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.