₹1631 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1590

1640

1670

Go long above 1640. Stop-loss can be kept at 1630

₹1515 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1490

1530

1560

Go short below 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1520

₹333 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

330

335

337

Go short below 332. Stop-loss can be kept at 334

₹145 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

141

147

149

Go long now and at 144 with a stop-loss at 142

₹2545 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2530

2510

2560

2580

Go long on dips at 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2520

₹602 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

598

594

605

611

Go long now and at 600 with a stop-loss at 597

₹3259 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3235

3220

3275

3290

Near-term outlook mixed. Avoid trading the stock for now

18144 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18230

18340

Bullish. Go long now and at 18115 with a stop-loss at 18070

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

