Day Trading Guide for December 29, 2021

| Updated on December 28, 2021

₹1461 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1430

1470

1480

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1430

₹1885 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1840

1920

1950

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1875 with a stop-loss at 1845

₹220 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

219

216

225

230

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 217.

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

135

142

143

Has room to rise. Make use of dips to go long at 138. Stop-loss can be placed at 136.

₹2404 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2350

2430

2470

Upmove strengthens. Go long now and on dips at 2375. Keep the stop-loss at 2355

₹461 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

456

451

463

467

Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 459 only if the stock breaks above 463.

₹3707 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3690

3650

3725

3770

Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 3680

17257 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17170

16950

17280

17400

Go long only if the contract breaks above 17280. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,180.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 29, 2021

