Day Trading Guide for December 29, 2021

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
₹1461 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1430
1470
|
1480
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1430
₹1885 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1840
1920
|
1950
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1875 with a stop-loss at 1845
₹220 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
219
216
225
|
230
Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 217.
₹140 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
138
135
142
|
143
Has room to rise. Make use of dips to go long at 138. Stop-loss can be placed at 136.
₹2404 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2380
2350
2430
|
2470
Upmove strengthens. Go long now and on dips at 2375. Keep the stop-loss at 2355
₹461 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
456
451
463
|
467
Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 459 only if the stock breaks above 463.
₹3707 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3690
3650
3725
|
3770
Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 3680
17257 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17170
16950
17280
|
17400
Go long only if the contract breaks above 17280. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,180.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
