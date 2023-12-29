₹1705 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1680
1720
1740
Go long now and also at 1700. Keep a stop-loss at 1690
₹1563 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1570
1590
Go long only above 1570. Keep the stop-loss at 1565
₹464 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
457
466
469
Wait for dips. Go long at 462. Keep the stop-loss at 459
₹208 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
210
212
Go long now and at 207. Stop-loss can be kept at 205
₹2606 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2590
2570
2620
2650
Go long now and at 2595. Stop-loss can be kept at 2585
₹651 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
646
641
653
660
Go long only above 653. Stop-loss can be placed at 651
₹3801 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3780
3760
3820
3845
Wait for dips. Go long at 3785. Keep the stop-loss at 3770
21930 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21800
21730
21950
22020
Go long on a break above 21950. Keep the stop-loss at 21930
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
