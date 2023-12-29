₹1705 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1680

1720

1740

Go long now and also at 1700. Keep a stop-loss at 1690

₹1563 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1570

1590

Go long only above 1570. Keep the stop-loss at 1565

₹464 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

457

466

469

Wait for dips. Go long at 462. Keep the stop-loss at 459

₹208 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

210

212

Go long now and at 207. Stop-loss can be kept at 205

₹2606 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2590

2570

2620

2650

Go long now and at 2595. Stop-loss can be kept at 2585

₹651 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

646

641

653

660

Go long only above 653. Stop-loss can be placed at 651

₹3801 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3780

3760

3820

3845

Wait for dips. Go long at 3785. Keep the stop-loss at 3770

21930 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21800

21730

21950

22020

Go long on a break above 21950. Keep the stop-loss at 21930

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

