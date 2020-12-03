Day Trading Guide for December 3, 2020

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
₹1406 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1895
1880
1418
|
1435
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,418 levels
₹1141 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1128
1115
1150
|
1160
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,150 levels
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
191
198
|
200
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹193 levels
₹84 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
82
79
87
|
90
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹82 levels
₹1957 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1935
1910
1975
|
2000
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,975 levels
₹246 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
242
238
251
|
256
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹251
₹2749 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2725
2700
2775
|
2800
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,725 levels
13162 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13100
13020
13200
|
13250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 13,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
