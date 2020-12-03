Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 3, 2020

| Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

₹1406 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1895

1880

1418

1435

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,418 levels

₹1141 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1128

1115

1150

1160

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,150 levels

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

191

198

200

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹193 levels

₹84 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

82

79

87

90

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹82 levels

₹1957 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1935

1910

1975

2000

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,975 levels

₹246 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

242

238

251

256

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹251

₹2749 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2725

2700

2775

2800

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,725 levels

13162 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13100

13020

13200

13250

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 13,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

