Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 30, 2020

| Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

₹1427 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1450

1465

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,415 levels

₹1250 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1224

1260

1270

Make use of intraday of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,240 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

214

217

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹209

₹93 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

88

96

99

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹96 levels

₹1989 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2010

2033

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2010 levels

₹277 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

268

283

290

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹273 levels

₹2930 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2885

2950

2975

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,910 levels

13935 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13870

13800

13980

14030

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,870 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

