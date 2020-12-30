Day Trading Guide for December 30, 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1427 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1450
|
1465
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,415 levels
₹1250 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1224
1260
|
1270
Make use of intraday of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,240 levels
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
214
|
217
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹209
₹93 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
90
88
96
|
99
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹96 levels
₹1989 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2010
|
2033
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2010 levels
₹277 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
273
268
283
|
290
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹273 levels
₹2930 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2885
2950
|
2975
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,910 levels
13935 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13870
13800
13980
|
14030
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,870 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
