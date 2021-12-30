Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 30, 2021

| Updated on December 29, 2021

₹1454 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1470

1480

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock slips below ₹1,450. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,470.

₹1885 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1840

1920

1950

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at ₹1,875 with a stop-loss at ₹1,845.

₹217 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

216

212

220

225

Go long in the stock of ITC if it bounces from the current levels. Keep stop-loss at ₹212.

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

135

142

143

Has room to rise. Make use of dips to go long at ₹138. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹136.

₹2402 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2350

2425

2470

Go long only if the stock of RIL breaks out of ₹2,425. Keep the stop-loss at ₹2,355.

₹454 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

444

463

467

Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at ₹459 only if the stock breaks above ₹463.

₹3695 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3666

3630

3725

3770

Consider going long if SBI rebounds from ₹3,666. Place stop-loss at ₹3,600.

17216 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17170

17100

17270

17330

Go long only if the contract breaks above 17,270. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,180.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 30, 2021

