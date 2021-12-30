Day Trading Guide for December 30, 2021

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
₹1454 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1430
1470
|
1480
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock slips below ₹1,450. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,470.
₹1885 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1840
1920
|
1950
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at ₹1,875 with a stop-loss at ₹1,845.
₹217 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
216
212
220
|
225
Go long in the stock of ITC if it bounces from the current levels. Keep stop-loss at ₹212.
₹139 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
137
135
142
|
143
Has room to rise. Make use of dips to go long at ₹138. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹136.
₹2402 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2380
2350
2425
|
2470
Go long only if the stock of RIL breaks out of ₹2,425. Keep the stop-loss at ₹2,355.
₹454 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
444
463
|
467
Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at ₹459 only if the stock breaks above ₹463.
₹3695 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3666
3630
3725
|
3770
Consider going long if SBI rebounds from ₹3,666. Place stop-loss at ₹3,600.
17216 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17170
17100
17270
|
17330
Go long only if the contract breaks above 17,270. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,180.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...