₹1641 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1665

1680

Go long with stop-loss at 1628.

₹1518 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1525

1550

Buy on breakout of 1525; stop-loss at 1510.

₹335 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

326

340

345

Go short above 340; stop-loss at 336.

₹145 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

141

146

148

Buy above 146; stop-loss at 143.

₹2543 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2520

2500

2550

2600

Buy on the break of 2550; stop-loss at 2520.

₹612 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

607

600

612

620

Go long with stop-loss at 608.

₹3269 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3170

3270

3300

Buy above 3270; stop-loss at 3230.

18299 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18250

18100

18370

18500

Buy on decisive breach of 18300; stop-loss at 18250.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

