₹1641 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1665
1680
Go long with stop-loss at 1628.
₹1518 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1525
1550
Buy on breakout of 1525; stop-loss at 1510.
₹335 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
326
340
345
Go short above 340; stop-loss at 336.
₹145 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
141
146
148
Buy above 146; stop-loss at 143.
₹2543 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2520
2500
2550
2600
Buy on the break of 2550; stop-loss at 2520.
₹612 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
607
600
612
620
Go long with stop-loss at 608.
₹3269 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3170
3270
3300
Buy above 3270; stop-loss at 3230.
18299 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18250
18100
18370
18500
Buy on decisive breach of 18300; stop-loss at 18250.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on December 30, 2022
