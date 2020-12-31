Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 31, 2020

| Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

₹1432 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1405

1445

1460

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock jumps above ₹1,445 levels

₹1246 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1235

1224

1255

1265

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies beyond ₹1,255 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

214

217

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹214

₹93 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

88

96

99

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹96 levels

₹1995 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2010

2033

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,010

₹276 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

268

283

290

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹273

₹2908 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2885

2860

2930

2950

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,930

13977 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13935

13970

14030

14085

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 14,030 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
