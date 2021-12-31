Day Trading Guide for December 31, 2021

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
₹1464 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1445
1475
|
1495
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
₹1897 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1875
1840
1910
|
1960
Short-term trend is up. Make use of dips to go long at 1880. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855.
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
220
|
226
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 218 only if the stock breaks below 215
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
138
136
143
|
147
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 143. Keep the stop-loss at 139
₹2364 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2330
2290
2380
|
2420
Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 2375. Place the stop-loss at 2395
₹453 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
443
456
|
460
Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 455. Keep the stop-loss at 459
₹3737 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3715
3680
3760
|
3810
Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3720. Stop-loss can be kept at 3695
17285 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17000
17330
|
17400
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this contract until a clear trade signal emerges.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
