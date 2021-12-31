Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 31, 2021

| Updated on December 30, 2021

₹1464 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1445

1475

1495

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1460

₹1897 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1875

1840

1910

1960

Short-term trend is up. Make use of dips to go long at 1880. Stop-loss can be placed at 1855.

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

220

226

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 218 only if the stock breaks below 215

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

136

143

147

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 143. Keep the stop-loss at 139

₹2364 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2330

2290

2380

2420

Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 2375. Place the stop-loss at 2395

₹453 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

443

456

460

Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 455. Keep the stop-loss at 459

₹3737 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3715

3680

3760

3810

Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3720. Stop-loss can be kept at 3695

17285 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17000

17330

17400

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this contract until a clear trade signal emerges.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.