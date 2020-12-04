Day Trading Guide for December 4, 2020

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
11340
1893
|
1406
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,893 levels
₹1126 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1116
1103
1138
|
1150
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,116 levels
₹196 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
191
198
|
200
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹193
₹88 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
86
83
91
|
93
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹86 levels
₹1963 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1945
1920
1980
|
2000
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,980 levels
₹256 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
251
246
260
|
265
Make use of intraday decline to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹251 levels
₹2708 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2685
2660
2730
|
2755
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,730 levels
13191 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13130
13070
13250
|
13300
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 13,130 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have turned the Singhu border into a makeshift and vibrant village. The ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...