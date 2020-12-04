Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 4, 2020

Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

₹1377 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

11340

1893

1406

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,893 levels

₹1126 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1116

1103

1138

1150

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,116 levels

₹196 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

191

198

200

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹193

₹88 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

86

83

91

93

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹86 levels

₹1963 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1945

1920

1980

2000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,980 levels

₹256 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

251

246

260

265

Make use of intraday decline to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹251 levels

₹2708 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2685

2660

2730

2755

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,730 levels

13191 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13130

13070

13250

13300

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 13,130 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

