₹1860 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1835
1800
1870
1920
Go long only above 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1860
₹1890 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1875
1840
1900
1920
Go long on a break above 1900 with a stop-loss at 1890
₹467 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
465
462
470
474
Go short only below 465. Stop-loss can be placed at 466
₹261 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
259
256
264
268
Go short only below 259. Stop-loss can be kept at 260
₹1309 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1280
1330
1355
Go long now and at 1305. Keep the stop-loss at 1290
₹859 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
856
850
861
865
Go short only below 856. Stop-loss can be kept at 857
₹4355 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4325
4280
4370
4390
Wait for dips. Go long at 4330. Stop-loss can be kept at 4310
24563 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24500
24400
24650
24800
Go long only above 24650. Stop-loss can be kept at 24620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
