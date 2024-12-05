₹1860 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1835

1800

1870

1920

Go long only above 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1860

₹1890 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1875

1840

1900

1920

Go long on a break above 1900 with a stop-loss at 1890

₹467 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

462

470

474

Go short only below 465. Stop-loss can be placed at 466

₹261 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

256

264

268

Go short only below 259. Stop-loss can be kept at 260

₹1309 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1280

1330

1355

Go long now and at 1305. Keep the stop-loss at 1290

₹859 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

856

850

861

865

Go short only below 856. Stop-loss can be kept at 857

₹4355 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4325

4280

4370

4390

Wait for dips. Go long at 4330. Stop-loss can be kept at 4310

24563 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24500

24400

24650

24800

Go long only above 24650. Stop-loss can be kept at 24620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics