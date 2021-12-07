Day Trading Guide for December 7, 2021

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
₹1505 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1520
|
1540
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1510
₹1695 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1650
1735
|
1770
Bias is negative. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 1720
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
220
|
225
Down move can gain momentum. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 222
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
146
|
148
Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 146. Stop-loss can be placed at 149
₹2366 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2340
2310
2400
|
2430
Downtrend is intact. Go short now and on rallies at 2380. Keep the stop-loss at 2415
₹465 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
455
470
|
477
Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 469 with a stop-loss at 472
₹3534 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3520
3475
3550
|
3580
Support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3540
16950 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16800
16700
17050
|
17250
Downtrend to remain intact. Go short now and at 17020 with a stop-loss at 17130
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
