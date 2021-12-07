Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 7, 2021

| Updated on December 06, 2021

₹1505 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1520

1540

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1510

₹1695 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1650

1735

1770

Bias is negative. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 1720

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

220

225

Down move can gain momentum. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 222

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

146

148

Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 146. Stop-loss can be placed at 149

₹2366 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2340

2310

2400

2430

Downtrend is intact. Go short now and on rallies at 2380. Keep the stop-loss at 2415

₹465 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

455

470

477

Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 469 with a stop-loss at 472

₹3534 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3520

3475

3550

3580

Support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3540

16950 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16800

16700

17050

17250

Downtrend to remain intact. Go short now and at 17020 with a stop-loss at 17130

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 07, 2021

