Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 8, 2021

| Updated on December 07, 2021

₹1525 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1490

1535

1550

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1555

₹1711 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1660

1730

1760

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1715 only if the stock breaks below 1690

₹221 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

215

223

226

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for a few sessions to get a clear trend

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

147

150

Resistance ahead. Go long if the stock breaks above 147. Keep the stop-loss at 144

₹2382 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2405

2450

Outlook is bearish. Wait and go short on a break below 2350. Stop-loss can be kept at 2380

₹477 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

475

470

481

487

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 485 if the stock reverses lower from 481.

₹3590 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3550

3520

3600

3645

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3600. Keep the stop-loss at 3580

17223 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17000

17300

17450

Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 17320 if the contract breaks below 17200

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 08, 2021

technical analysis
