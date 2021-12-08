Day Trading Guide for December 8, 2021

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
₹1525 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1490
1535
|
1550
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1555
₹1711 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1660
1730
|
1760
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1715 only if the stock breaks below 1690
₹221 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
215
223
|
226
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for a few sessions to get a clear trend
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
147
|
150
Resistance ahead. Go long if the stock breaks above 147. Keep the stop-loss at 144
₹2382 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2405
|
2450
Outlook is bearish. Wait and go short on a break below 2350. Stop-loss can be kept at 2380
₹477 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
475
470
481
|
487
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 485 if the stock reverses lower from 481.
₹3590 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3550
3520
3600
|
3645
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3600. Keep the stop-loss at 3580
17223 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17000
17300
|
17450
Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 17320 if the contract breaks below 17200
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
