Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 9, 2021

| Updated on December 08, 2021

₹1554 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1538

1525

1575

1600

Stock showing positive signs. Yet, go long only if it moves above ₹1,560; keep stop-loss at ₹1,538.

₹1753 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1742

1725

1765

1785

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹1,790 if the stock reverses lower from ₹1,765.

₹225 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

222

220

226

230

₹226 is a strong hurdle. Sell the stock if it turns downwards from this level; place stop-loss at ₹230.

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

150

153

Stock facing significant resistance at ₹150. So, one can sell with stop-loss at ₹153.

₹2418 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2360

2450

2485

Outlook is bearish. Wait and go short on a break below ₹2,360. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹2,380

₹492 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

480

465

500

515

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹508 if the stock reverses lower from ₹500.

₹3627 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3550

3645

3690

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above ₹3,645. Keep stop-loss at ₹3,600.

17513 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17400

17350

17520

17585

Key hurdles ahead. Short if the contract rallies to 17,525 and 17,585. Place stop-loss at 17,625.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 09, 2021

technical analysis
