Day Trading Guide for December 9, 2021

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
₹1554 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1538
1525
1575
|
1600
Stock showing positive signs. Yet, go long only if it moves above ₹1,560; keep stop-loss at ₹1,538.
₹1753 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1742
1725
1765
|
1785
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹1,790 if the stock reverses lower from ₹1,765.
₹225 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
222
220
226
|
230
₹226 is a strong hurdle. Sell the stock if it turns downwards from this level; place stop-loss at ₹230.
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
144
150
|
153
Stock facing significant resistance at ₹150. So, one can sell with stop-loss at ₹153.
₹2418 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2360
2450
|
2485
Outlook is bearish. Wait and go short on a break below ₹2,360. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹2,380
₹492 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
480
465
500
|
515
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹508 if the stock reverses lower from ₹500.
₹3627 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3550
3645
|
3690
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above ₹3,645. Keep stop-loss at ₹3,600.
17513 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17400
17350
17520
|
17585
Key hurdles ahead. Short if the contract rallies to 17,525 and 17,585. Place stop-loss at 17,625.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
