₹1603 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1625

1650

Go long above 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹1533 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1550

1580

Go long above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹352 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

350

347

356

361

Go long on dips at 351 with a stop-loss at 348

₹145 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

139

147

149

Go short now and at 146. Keep the stop-loss at 148

₹2354 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2340

2300

2380

2400

Go short on a rise at 2375. Keep the stop-loss at 2390

₹554 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

550

547

560

567

Go long now and at 552. Stop-loss can be kept at 548

₹3357 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3300

3375

3400

Go short now and at 3370. Stop-loss can be kept at 3385

17795 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17700

17630

17840

17935

Go long on a break above 17840 with a stop-loss at 17790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

