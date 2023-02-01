₹1603 • HDFC Bank
1580
1560
1625
1650
Go long above 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹1533 • INFOSYS
1520
1500
1550
1580
Go long above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹352 • ITC
350
347
356
361
Go long on dips at 351 with a stop-loss at 348
₹145 • ONGC
142
139
147
149
Go short now and at 146. Keep the stop-loss at 148
₹2354 • Reliance Ind.
2340
2300
2380
2400
Go short on a rise at 2375. Keep the stop-loss at 2390
₹554 • SBI
550
547
560
567
Go long now and at 552. Stop-loss can be kept at 548
₹3357 • TCS
3320
3300
3375
3400
Go short now and at 3370. Stop-loss can be kept at 3385
17795 • Nifty 50 Futures
17700
17630
17840
17935
Go long on a break above 17840 with a stop-loss at 17790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
