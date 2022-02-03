Day Trading Guide for February 04, 2022

₹1510 • HDFC Bank
1505
1485
1520
1540
Wait for a bounce. Go short with a stop-loss at 1535 if the stock reverses lower again from 1520
₹1736 • Infosys
1725
1700
1750
1780
Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 1765
₹234 • ITC
230
226
235
240
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 235. Keep the stop-loss at 232
₹166 • ONGC
164
162
168
171
Near-term top is in place. Go short now and at 167. Stop-loss can be placed at 170
₹2348 • Reliance Ind.
2325
2310
2375
2400
Can fall further from here. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 2480
₹540 • SBI
530
520
545
550
Near-term view is mixed. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹3819 • TCS
3800
3770
3855
3885
Corrective rally has ended. Go short now and at 3835. Stop-loss can be placed at 3865
17507 • Nifty 50 Futures
17500
17420
17640
17700
At a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 17565 only if the contract breaks below 17500
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
February 03, 2022