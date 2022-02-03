hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 04, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022

₹1510 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1485

1520

1540

Wait for a bounce. Go short with a stop-loss at 1535 if the stock reverses lower again from 1520

₹1736 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1700

1750

1780

Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 1765

₹234 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

226

235

240

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 235. Keep the stop-loss at 232

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

162

168

171

Near-term top is in place. Go short now and at 167. Stop-loss can be placed at 170

₹2348 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2325

2310

2375

2400

Can fall further from here. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 2480

₹540 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

530

520

545

550

Near-term view is mixed. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹3819 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3770

3855

3885

Corrective rally has ended. Go short now and at 3835. Stop-loss can be placed at 3865

17507 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17420

17640

17700

At a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 17565 only if the contract breaks below 17500

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 03, 2022
stock market

