Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 4, 2020

| Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1193 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1178

1165

1210

1225

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels

 

₹767 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

760

752

775

784

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹760 levels

 

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

210

214

The stock of ITC is hovering in the oversold territory. Go long on a strong rally above ₹210 levels with a stiff stop-loss

 

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97

106

110

Go long while maintaining a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹106 levels

 

₹1385 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1355

1400

1417

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,400 levels

 

₹298 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

293

288

305

312

Outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while retaining a stop-loss at ₹305

 

₹2103 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2125

2145

Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2,125 levels

 

11703 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11650

11600

11750

11800

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 11,750 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

