Day Trading Guide for February 4, 2020

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1193 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1178
1165
1210
1225
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels
₹767 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
760
752
775
784
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹760 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
201
210
214
The stock of ITC is hovering in the oversold territory. Go long on a strong rally above ₹210 levels with a stiff stop-loss
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97
106
110
Go long while maintaining a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹106 levels
₹1385 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1370
1355
1400
1417
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,400 levels
₹298 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
293
288
305
312
Outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while retaining a stop-loss at ₹305
₹2103 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2060
2125
2145
Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2,125 levels
11703 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11650
11600
11750
11800
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 11,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
