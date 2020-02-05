Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For February 05, 2020

₹1229 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1215

1200

1245

1260

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,215 levels

₹787 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

778

770

797

806

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹797 levels

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

207

219

223

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹211 levels

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹103 levels

₹1425 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1395

1440

1455

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces up from ₹1,410 levels

₹306 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

298

293

312

320

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹312 levels

₹2107 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2130

2150

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,085 levels

11964 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11910

11860

12010

12060

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 11,910 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

