Day Trading Guide For February 05, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
₹1229 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1215
1200
1245
|
1260
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,215 levels
₹787 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
778
770
797
|
806
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹797 levels
₹215 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
211
207
219
|
223
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹211 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
|
114
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹103 levels
₹1425 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1395
1440
|
1455
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces up from ₹1,410 levels
₹306 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
298
293
312
|
320
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹312 levels
₹2107 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2085
2065
2130
|
2150
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,085 levels
11964 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11910
11860
12010
|
12060
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 11,910 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
