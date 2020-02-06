Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 6, 2020

| Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1244 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,260 levels

 

₹784 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

776

768

792

800

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹776 levels

 

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

209

219

223

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹219 levels

 

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels

 

₹1448 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1420

1460

1475

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,460 levels

 

₹310 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

305

298

317

323

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹317 levels

 

₹2145 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2125

2105

2165

2185

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,125 levels

 

12086 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12035

11980

12135

12185

Near-term stance remains positive as long as the contract trades above 12,035 levels. Buy in dips with tight stop-loss

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

financial markets
