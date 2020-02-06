Day Trading Guide for February 6, 2020

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1244 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
1275
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,260 levels
₹784 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
776
768
792
800
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹776 levels
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
209
219
223
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹219 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels
₹1448 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1420
1460
1475
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,460 levels
₹310 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
305
298
317
323
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹317 levels
₹2145 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2125
2105
2165
2185
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,125 levels
12086 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12035
11980
12135
12185
Near-term stance remains positive as long as the contract trades above 12,035 levels. Buy in dips with tight stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...