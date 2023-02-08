₹1653 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1610

1670

1700

Go long above 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1660

₹1562 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1520

1580

1605

Go long on dips at 1555 with a stop-loss at 1540

₹373 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

370

366

376

382

Go short below 370. Stop-loss can be kept at 372

₹145 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

140

147

149

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 142

₹2306 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2295

2260

2330

2360

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹547 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

540

537

552

554

Risk-reward ratio not in favour. Avoid trading the stock

₹3471 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3460

3440

3500

3525

Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 3445

17781 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17700

17600

17840

17930

Go long on a break above 17840. Keep the stop-loss at 17790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

