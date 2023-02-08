₹1653 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1610
1670
1700
Go long above 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1660
₹1562 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1520
1580
1605
Go long on dips at 1555 with a stop-loss at 1540
₹373 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
370
366
376
382
Go short below 370. Stop-loss can be kept at 372
₹145 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
140
147
149
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 142
₹2306 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2295
2260
2330
2360
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹547 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
540
537
552
554
Risk-reward ratio not in favour. Avoid trading the stock
₹3471 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3460
3440
3500
3525
Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 3445
17781 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17700
17600
17840
17930
Go long on a break above 17840. Keep the stop-loss at 17790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
